Tribal representatives meet at 2nd annual MMIP summit and Day of Action

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California Tribal leaders were in Sacramento Monday for day one of the second annual Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Summit and Day of Action.

At the summit, Tribal leaders from across California meet with law enforcement, federal officials, and families of unsolved cases to advocate for solutions to the MMIP crisis.

Hoopa Tribal representatives talked at the summit about how important it is to have accurate ways to report missing and murdered indigenous women.

“We know that everything is off,” Danielle Vigil-Masten said at the summit. “That’s why it’s our responsibility as advocates to try and get those databases established and correct numbers reported so we can get more assistance too and boots on the ground.”

Right now, California Tribes are advocating to allow Tribal Police to enforce California criminal laws.

Tribal officials say this will help hold perpetrators of crimes against indigenous women accountable.

