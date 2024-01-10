Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation donates to local non profits

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation announced it is giving over $800,000 to nonprofits across southwestern Oregon.

The nonprofits receiving awards include those in Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Douglas, and Coos Counties.

The foundation says that every grant recipient was chosen because the foundation is confident in their ability to make positive changes in their communities.

Carma Mornarich with the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation, said, “I have the utmost confidence in the 83 organizations that received funding. They are all fantastic organizations that are really doing great community work in their respective areas.”

Out of the over $800,000 in awards, just under $95,000 is going to Jackson County. This includes grants to ACCESS, Rogue Valley Family YMCA, and the Peace House.

