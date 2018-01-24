Crash shuts down Crater Lake Avenue

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford police say man in his twenties may have been under the influence when he crashed into a power pole, shearing it off at the bottom.
First responders had to cut the top off of the car to get the man out while also putting out a fire.
“Fortunately we were on scene as the vehicle did catch fire briefly while personnel diligently worked to extricate the victim from the vehicle,” explained Sgt. Steve Furst with Medford Police.
Police say the driver was taken to the hospital with what is described as critical injuries.
Crater Lake Avenue was shut down between Brookhurst and Roberts while the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction team investigated.
The crash likely caused a power surge that was seen throughout Medford.