Crater Lake Cinema in White City now open

WHITE CITY, Ore. — The ribbon is cut, popcorn is popping and movies are rolling at the newly-opened cinema in White City. After a remodel, the former White City movie theater officially opened as ‘Crater Lake Cinema.’

While this is a new theatre for parent company ‘Coming Attractions Theatres’ it certainly isn’t their first. Coming Attractions owns theatres in Ashland, Grants Pass and Klamath Falls. They say public interest has been through the roof with anywhere from 20 to 30 cars per day slowly driving by and asking for an opening date.

Sean Darrell with Coming Attractions says no matter who you are, you can see a great movie at a low cost. “We have military discounts, senior discounts, student discounts and all shows starting before 2 p.m. are $6 dollars. All movies on Tuesdays are $5 dollars,” he said. If you’re an early bird, Darrell tells us the movie theatre will open daily around 11 a-m.