Ashland Fire gives holiday tips to avoid disaster

ASHLAND, Ore. — If you can believe it, we are in the holiday season already. While firefighters can’t help you find a great gift, they can help you protect that gift. Ashland Fire says if you’re planning on getting a Christmas tree, it’s helpful to create a fresh cut at the bottom so it can soak up more water.

They say you’re going to want to keep water in the tree stand and not let it dry out. Although people like to bask in the holiday spirit, Ashland Fire says you shouldn’t leave your tree up any longer than you have to.

“Take the ornaments off and recycle your Christmas tree. Don’t let it get dried out and stand in the corner creating a fire hazard,” said Chris Chambers with the agency. He says if you plug your lights into an extension cord make sure you only use one.

If you plug strings of lights together, he recommends maxing out at three strands. Lastly, he says it’s important to turn off your Christmas lights when you go to bed or leave the house.