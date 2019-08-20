Home
Crater Lake drowning victim identified

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK, Ore. – The identity of a swimmer who drowned Sunday at Crater Lake National Park has been publicly released.

Klamath County 911 was notified of a possible drowning at Crater Lake at 4:44 Sunday afternoon.

A park spokesperson says a 27-year-old man jumped into the lake at the Cleetwood Cove area and failed to surface.

Divers were able to locate the body from a ledge about 90 feet down.

On Tuesday, The U.S. National Park Service publicly identified the drowning victim as Sumedh Mannar.  He was reportedly a graduate student at Oregon State University and was from India.

