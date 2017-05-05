Crater Lake faces water shortage

CRATER LAKE, Ore. — Crater Lake National Park is facing a water shortage.
This is because senior water rights holders in the Klamath basin have made a call for the water, leaving Crater Lake to use their reserves.
“If the senior water users aren’t getting enough water to meet their right, they can make a call and then the state validates that call,” said Marsha McCabe with the National Park Service.
Visitors to the park are asked to bring their own drinking water and anyone staying overnight take shorter showers, turn off the water when brushing their teeth and reuse sheets and towels to cut down on laundry.
The park service is currently building a well to use as an alternative source during shortages. That well is expected to be finished later this year.