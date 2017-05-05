Pain forum begins

MEDFORD, Ore. — Pain experts from all over the world are in the Rogue Valley this weekend.
The 6th annual pain conference started tonight at Central Medford High School.
The main topic being how to use opioids properly and how to properly manage pain. Some people attending came to just find some relief.
“To learn to relax and get well on my own with the help of what they have,” said Mona Miller.
About 15 presenters are expected to speak during the three-day forum and around three hundred people are expected.