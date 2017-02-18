Crater Lake National Park proposing new trails

You may be able to enjoy new trails at Crater Lake.
Crater Lake National Park is developing a 25-year plan, complete with new opportunities to enjoy the landmark.
The park is looking to add 17 new trails including a few for snowshoeing.
The ones in green are the proposed new trails.
The one trail in red is the East Bald Crater Trail Loop which would be closed.
The proposed changes are all part of a 25-year plan that will serve as a road map to the park’s future.
The park says it’s hoping to diversify recreation opportunities and reduce user-created trails.
Right now, the proposal is in the public comment phase.
Comments are being accepted through March first.
