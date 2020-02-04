Home
Crescent City attempting to bring HGTV show in for a town makeover

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — A group of people in Crescent City are advocating to bring Hometown Takeover, a TV show on HGTV, to their town.

They met at the Mason Mall today to capture video of the city and surrounding area, to submit to the cable channel.

Hometown Takeover is a new series, hosted by Ben and Erin Napier, who go into towns with less than 40,000 people and give parts of town a makeover.

