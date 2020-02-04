GP Dept. of Public Safety hopes to crack missing person cases

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety is shedding light on its 7 missing person cases on Monday as part of ‘National Missing Person Awareness Day.’
Over 600,000 people go missing every year in the U.S. That’s according to “Namus,” an online national database partly operated by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Grants Pass Dept. of Public Safety says not all of its missing person cases are believed to be ‘suspicious.’ But for the ones that are, the department says it doesn’t have the time or resources to work them.
It hopes that can change within the next year.
“What we want to do is bring is somebody who is retired, has homicide background, that can sit down with fresh eyes that’s not, you know, from this agency. And, hopefully, see something that we didn’t see,” said Det. Jeff Waite, Grants Pass Dept. of Public Safety.
Detective Waite says one possibility could be sending DNA evidence off to a crime lab.
You can find the seven missing people up on the city’s website.
If you have any information about their whereabouts, you’re urged to contact police
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia.
She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.