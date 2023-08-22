Crescent City residents expected to be without power for days

CRESCENT CITY, Calif.– Residents in Crescent City could be without power for several more days.

This after Pacific Power de-energized power lines on Friday, because of wildfire risks in the area.

The company said its using commercial generators to power a number of grocery stores and gas stations.

Its also offering small generators for those with medical needs.

Pacific Power said its meteorologists will be monitoring fires constantly to see if more de-energizations are necessary.

“If there is a situation where we have a threat to public safety because of fire and our infrastructure, we will definitely consider that,” Pacific Power’s Simon Gutierrez said, “but right now there is no plan for another de-energization in any other area.”

Pacific Power has also set up two community resource centers in response to the fire.

One is at Del Norte High School, the other is with the Yurok Tribe on Klamath Boulevard.

The company said it will have drinking water and charging stations, as well as Wi-Fi and air conditioning.

