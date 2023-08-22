Congressman Cliff Bentz hosting town halls in Southern Oregon

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Republican Congressman Cliff Bentz is hosting a series of town halls around Southern Oregon this week.

That included a stop in Grants Pass Monday afternoon.

Bentz started with a presentation that included what he’s been working on, particularly as a member of the house natural resources committee.

Bentz also discussed the indictments against former President Trump, concerns over the country’s growing debt and how it might impact social security.

“You have to be extraordinarily cautious in trying to figure out how in the world we’re going to address the fact that the money coming in is going to be inadequate to pay for these programs in a few short years,” Bentz said.

Bentz was also asked by multiple people about the state of the American education system.

He said he wants parents and school boards to be more involved at a local level, instead of making changes at the federal level.

On Tuesday, Bentz will make two more stops.

He’ll be at the Jackson County Fairgrounds at 10 a.m. then at OIT in Klamath Falls at 5 p.m.

