Crews begin to deconstruct Butte Creek Mill

Eagle Point, Ore. — If you drove past Butte Creek Mill Wednesday, you may have noticed crews already starting to deconstruct what’s left of the building after the 2015 fire.

The total budget for the project is $2.5 million. The Butte Creek Mill Foundation has been working heavily on fundraising. So far, it’s raised $800,000.

Wednesday, Bob’s Red Mill donated an additional $100,000 to the project. The foundation said the rebuild will uphold the look and integrity of the previous mill.

“We fully intend to resurrect the mill exactly like it was. The profile, the look – everything will be the same,” said Bob Russell, president for the Butte Creek Mill Foundation.

Construction will be ongoing through the summer. In September, the Timber Framers Guild of America will come to raise the timbers. Crews will continue to deconstruct the mill this week, they’ll throw out any material that won’t be used in the new structure.

