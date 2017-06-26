Home
Crews fight multiple wildfires at Copco Lake

Siskiyou County, Calif. – CAL FIRE is working a fast moving wildfire at the south end of Copco Lake in rural Siskiyou County.

At last check, that fire was about 15 acres.

Just across the Oregon border, the Oregon Department of Forestry is fighting three fires near Copco Road.

Two of those fires are contained. The third is about three to four acres in size.

ODF said the Oregon fires were all lined as of 4:50 p.m. Monday.

Six ground crews are on those fires and an additional helicopter has been ordered for the area.

