Crews pack up as Milepost 97 Fire activity slows

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – As some crews focus on mopping up hot spots within the perimeter of the Milepost 97 Fire, others are pulling firefighting equipment off the lines as activity ramps down.
On July 24, an illegal campfire got out of control near milepost 97 on Interstate 5, just south of Canyonville. The fire burned in steep rocky terrain and spread into the burn scar of a fire that burned in the same area in 1987.
The fire grew to 13,119 acres and sent smoke billowing across southwestern Oregon as aircraft and ground crews fought for containment.
On August 14, with the fire 95% contained, the Oregon Department of Forestry announced they’re moving their focus to mopping up hot spots as firefighters are released from service.
There are still 113 firefighters tending to the Milepost 97 Fire working on repair and suppression efforts as well as removing firefighting equipment that is no longer needed.
ODF is assigned to the fire to assist the Douglas Forest Protective Association.