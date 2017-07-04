Crews prep for 16th annual Red, White and BOOM!

Central Point, Ore. — Crews were braving the heat Monday, to set-up for this year’s Red, White and BOOM event in Central Point. The free event draws up to 7,000 people every year.
Doors at the Jackson County expo open Tuesday night at 5:30. There will be concessions, a beer garden, and an expanded area for the kids.
All you have to do, is prepare for the weather.
“It’s sunny, and it’s hot, so definitely prepare for that,” Renatta Tellez of The Chamber of Medford/Jackson County says, “sunblock, hats, blankets to sit on the grass, and just enjoy and have fun.”
A DJ battle begins at 6, followed by two live bands, and the main event -the fireworks- scheduled to begin at 10 o'clock.