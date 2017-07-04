Home
Crews prep for 16th annual Red, White and BOOM!

Central Point, Ore. — Crews were braving the heat Monday, to set-up for this year’s Red, White and BOOM event in Central Point. The free event draws up to 7,000 people every year.

Doors at the Jackson County expo open Tuesday night at 5:30. There will be concessions, a beer garden, and an expanded area for the kids.

All you have to do, is prepare for the weather.

“It’s sunny, and it’s hot, so definitely prepare for that,” Renatta Tellez of The Chamber of Medford/Jackson County says, “sunblock, hats, blankets to sit on the grass, and just enjoy and have fun.”

A DJ battle begins at 6, followed by two live bands, and the main event -the fireworks- scheduled to begin at 10 o’clock. Click HERE for more information.

Kristin Hosfelt

Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.

She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.

When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

