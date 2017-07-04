Major changes coming to Mount Ashland ski lodge

Medford, Ore.- The historic Mount Ashland ski lodge is getting an update..
General Manager Hiram Towle says the changes will be noticeable from the minute you enter the lodge. The new design clears up one of the major issues with the original layout. And other changes focus on access.
The two outer patios will be covered so they can be used year-round. And the main lodge area will get a new,open floor plan
The changes aren’t just cosmetic. Towle says they’re functional, as well. And season pass holders, listen up! There will be perks just for you- a new ski locker area to make your experience more, “enjoyable” hopes Towle.
The improvements should be on full display this winter.
The ski area has raised about a million dollars of the one-point-four million needed for the renovation.
It’s still accepting donations. If you want to help fund the renovations you can donate on Mount Ashland’s website.