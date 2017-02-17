Crews respond to White City fire

White City, Ore. — A White City family is lucky to still have their home, thanks to the work of firefighters.
Crews responded to a structure fire on the 5800 block of Beagle road in White City.
Law enforcement went into action checking for anyone inside. Fortunately, nobody was home at the time.
The fire was contained to the home and did cause significant damage to the roof.
“The majority of the damage is done on the back. Pretty significant there’s — the roof is exposed in some areas in the back,” described Ashley Lara with Fire District 3.
About twenty people were on scene putting out the fire and mopping up.
No word yet on a cause, crews are investigating.