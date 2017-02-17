Large tree falls onto Grants Pass home

Grants Pass, Ore. — The recent rainfall and saturated ground were too much for a tree in Grants Pass, falling on a home early Thursday morning.
“A massive explosion occurred just across the street,” described neighbor Dwight Faszer.
It was an explosion from a tree falling onto a Grants Pass house.
“It was pretty scary,” recalled Faszer. He happened to be making tea in his kitchen around 4:00 Thursday morning when he saw it happen.
“Well, it looked like a fire. There were flames or arching electricity. It was very large and it was about 40 feet long and jumping up and down upwards to 50 feet high,” Faszer said.
Faszer says the tree not only fell on the house, but it also hit the power lines causing them to lose power.
“The ground was saturated more than it’s used to, and so it didn’t have as much holding power. And so it fell over,” Faszer said.
After calling 911, he heard his neighbor calling for help.
“I just went up there and helped her and her dog around through the neighbor’s yard and brought her in and we lit a candle and drank tea,” Faszer said.
Meanwhile, police and fire crews sectioned off the street to fix the power and deal with the tree.
Now, Faszer is hoping the same doesn’t happen to him.
“I look at my big sequoia up there and it makes me worry.”
While the woman living inside the house is a little shaken up, she’s thankful that she and her dog are okay.