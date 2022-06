ROGUE RIVER SISKIYOU NATIONAL FOREST, Ore. – Crews from the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Forest Service are battling a new wildfire in southwest Oregon.

ODF said on Wednesday afternoon, a wildfire was detected about 1.5 miles west of Applegate Lake.

The latest report stated the fire was estimated to be about 1-2 acres in size, burning on private land in heavy brush and timber

There were no structures threatened.

For the latest information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ODFSouthwest