Crews search for 78-year-old man missing in woods near Molalla

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KGW) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 78-year-old man who went missing in the woods near Molalla Forest Road over the weekend.

Carroll Donald Parkins of Colton went searching for shed deer and elk antlers Saturday morning and did not return home, according to the sheriff’s office. Family members contacted CCSO just after midnight after finding Parkins’ truck, a silver Toyota Tundra, parked on a gravel pull-out on Molalla Forest Road.

The sheriff’s office launched a search and rescue mission, and teams began their search in the area where Parkins’ truck was found around 5 a.m. on Sunday. The teams have continued to search the area daily. Multiple agencies are involved including Mountain Wave Emergency Communications, Portland Mountain Rescue, Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, and search teams with the Washington and Multnomah County sheriff’s offices.

CCSO said that Parkins may be wearing brown boots, blue jeans, a black and white plaid shirt, a brown flannel over-shirt, suspenders, and a black baseball cap with orange on the bill.

Anyone who has seen or heard from Parkins since April 22 is asked to CCSO’s non-emergency line at 503-655-8211 or the tipline at 503-723-4949, and reference case number 23-008383.