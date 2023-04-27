Jerry Springer dead at 79

CHICAGO, Ill. (NBC) – Legendary talk show host Jerry Springer has died.

A family statement said Springer passed away peacefully this morning at his home in suburban Chicago.

Springer was best known for his popular daytime television show “The Jerry Springer Show,” which ran from 1991 to 2018.

He also served as the mayor of Cincinnati in 1977.

In recent years, Springer made a splash with his courtroom show “Judge Jerry” and enjoyed a successful podcast.

There is no word yet on the cause of death.

Springer was 79 years old.

