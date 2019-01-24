Home
Crews search for downed helicopter, pilot in Colestin Valley

COLESTIN VALLEY, Ore. — Crews are searching for a helicopter and pilot in the Colestin valley area.

According to Colestin Rural Fire District, they are searching for a single pilot green and white Erikson helicopter.

Steve Avgreis with Colestin Rural Fire District said people can expect the search to continue in the morning.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Avgeris at (541) 821-8339.

