‘Dogs for Better Lives’ puppy webcam goes live

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A new batch of puppies has arrived at an assistance dog training center in Central Point and now can now watch them on the nonprofit’s new puppy webcam. It went live at noon today. And while it’s absolutely adorable, the nonprofit says they’re hoping the inside look at the pups will help change lives.
“Help people, that’s what we do and we do that by training assistance animals to help them with a variety of disabilities,” Training Director, John Drach said.
Dogs for Better Lives has been raising assistance dogs in the Rogue Valley for over forty years. On December 16th the nonprofit welcomed nine new puppies to their facility and its puppy-cam!
“The cam is going to run several hours each day for the next few weeks, so people can check in and see what they’re up to and are they taking big naps and are they playing, and what they’re up to in general,” Development Director, Harvey Potts said.
From January 23rd to February 2nd, you’re able to get a “pupdate” any time between 12 and 3, watching the five black and four golden labs and mom, before they head off to join new foster families.
“It’s been a great experience to get that put up so we can share with people when the puppies are too young to be handled. And they don’t have all their vaccines yet but everyone gets a chance to see the puppies,” Drach said.
DBL is hoping the webcam inspires more people to donate their time to help change lives for people living with disabilities, but, not just anyone is allowed to foster one of these bundles of joy – they’re looking for a specific type of person.
“We look for people when they ask them, they say I love my dog too much to give it away, and a lot of our raisers would say, we know what these dogs are capable of and we love them too much to keep them,” Drach said.
So these puppies can go on to bring some “paw-sitivity” to those who need it most.
“The advantages to having a dog like this and what it can do to help these individuals is priceless,” Drach said.
Dogs for Better Lives is still looking for a few more foster families to raise a puppy for a year, and they say this won’t be the last litter they feature on the puppy cam.
