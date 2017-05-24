Crews search for missing Clackamas County boy

Brightwood, Ore. – Clackamas County Search and Rescue deputies are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Police said Malic Martinez was last seen entering the woods near his home in the 58000 block of Highway 26 in Brightwood at around 4:00 Tuesday evening.
Family believes Malic may have been trying to travel to the nearby community of Sandy.
According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Malic has no survival training and is not prepared for cold overnight temperatures.
Malic was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, dark gym shorts with black Nike shoes and a backpack.
If you see Malic, call 911 immediately.