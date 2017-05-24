Teenager presumed drowned in Clackamas River

Gladstone, Ore. – A teenage boy is presumed drowned after he dove into the Clackamas River in Gladstone Tuesday evening.
KGW reports the boy went underwater at High Rocks Park and never resurfaced.
A witness said the boy was with a friend when he jumped off the rocks into the river.
The boy was last seen trying to swim to shore before he began struggling.
Christine VanHorder told KGW, “He started drifting toward the center and he fought with all his might to try to swim to either one of the shores but he was caught in the middle and it just kept pulling him and he went under and and he kept screaming and that’s when I said ‘call 911 now.'”
Crews suspended their search Tuesday night around 9:15 p.m.
Authorities want to remind the public to be aware that even though temperatures are rising, Oregon rivers are colder than they typically are this time of year.