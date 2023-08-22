Crews tackle RV fire in Roseburg, no injuries reported

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Two recreational vehicles were destroyed in a fire in southern Roseburg Monday.

Just before 4:00 p.m. on August 21, an RV caught fire in the 1700 block of Southeast Mill Street.

According to the Roseburg Fire Department, crews were forced to delay their firefighting efforts due to nearby powerlines which had to be shut off by Pacific Power.

Once the lines were de-energized, firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.

The fire reportedly involved two RVs, two passenger vehicles, and a manufactured home.

All of the vehicles involved were considered a total loss, and the manufactured home sustained extensive damage, RFD said. However, there were no injuries reported in the fire.

According to investigators, the fire was caused by a resident who was doing mechanical work on one of the RVs.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents, firefighters said.

No further information was provided.

