Arrest made in mail bomb case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (NBC News) – A Florida man has been arrested in connection with several mail bombs sent to prominent critics of President Trump, including former President Obama and Hillary Clinton.
Authorities say Cesar Sayoc, Jr., 56, of Fort Lauderdale, is the primary suspect in the attempted bombings.
Sayoc was taken into custody in Plantation, Florida.
A van covered with pictures of President Trump and other decals was covered with a tarp and removed from the scene.
The arrest came shortly after the discovery of two more packages containing potentially explosive devices. They were addressed to Senator Cory Booker and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.
