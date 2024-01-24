Babysitter sentenced to 75 months in prison

COQUILLE, Ore. – A Coos County babysitter was sentenced today in the death of 10-month-old Owen Nichols in the fall of 2022.

According to the Coos County District Attorney, 28-year-old Hayley Steele was sentenced to 75 months in prison after she pled guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter.

Oregon court records show Steele was also ordered to pay about $5,500 in restitution and serve 36 months of post-prison supervision.

One woman claims that Steele was also babysitting her 10-month-old daughter at the time of Owen Nichols’ death. She said that Steele watched her daughter every day for months up until the incident and she was shocked by what happened. She’s now grieving deeply along with the Nichols family and the community.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.