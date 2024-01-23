RV fire impacts Highway 140

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore – A large RV fire impacted traffic on Highway 140 Friday morning.

According to Klamath County Fire District 1, it happened near milepost 12 around 9:00 Friday morning.

The fire district says the RV was heading west to Klamath Falls and that’s when the driver noticed smoke and flames coming from the back tire area. They pulled over and tried to extinguish the flames but were unable to.

According to the fire district losses are estimated to be more than $250,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

