Douglas County man faces drug charges

MELROSE, Ore. – A Douglas County man was arrested for allegedly dealing drugs.
The Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team said on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 12, detectives served a search warrant at the Roseburg home of 57-year-old Cory Whitehill.
At the property, investigators said they found a half-pound of suspected methamphetamine, about 22 grams of what appears to be heroin, 14 illegal marijuana plants, and two guns.
Whitehill was arrested and lodged in the Douglas County Jail for unlawful possession and manufacture of methamphetamine, unlawful possession and delivery of heroin, and unlawful possession and manufacture of marijuana. He was also charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon.