Drug diversion case on the East Coast parallels the Asante investigation

MEDFORD, Ore. – While the investigation into the alleged drug diversion case that may have resulted in multiple deaths, is ongoing at Asante, we’re learning more about a potentially similar case on the East Coast.

To recap, our Asante sources, who do not want to be named, say a nurse in the intensive care unit replaced fentanyl medication, used for pain with tap water.

They say the tap water, which is not sterile, led to multiple infections.

Similarly, in 2020, the Yale Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Clinic, in Connecticut, observed a nurse stealing patient’s pain medication, also fentanyl and replacing it with saline water.

No deaths were reported from the case.

That’s according to the Yale Daily News.

However, the New York Times released a podcast about the case and says as many as hundreds of women were put through excruciating pain during fertility procedures, because they received saline rather than the prescribed pain medication.

From the podcast ‘The Retrievals,’ alleged victim, Laura says,

“They started the procedure. And you know, I was just sort of taken by surprise, not expecting the excruciating pain, and just letting them know that I don’t think the pain medication is doing anything. It really feels like you’re stabbing the needle.”

Reports say the nurse in the Yale case was sentenced to four weekends in prison, three months of home confinement and three years of supervised release.

The Yale Daily News also reported that the university paid over $300,000 to the Department of Justice, as a civil settlement, following an investigation.

However, over 70 alleged victims have also filed a lawsuit against Yale.

In RRMC’s case, it is unclear what, if any, repercussions the hospital may face.

And MPD has not named any suspects, nor have they released anymore details related to their investigation.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.