Face mask DNA leads to arrest of accused rapist in California

KING CITY, Calif. (KSBW) – DNA evidence recovered from a face mask led to the arrest of a suspected rapist in California.
It all unfolded when the suspect was asked to come to the King City Police Department to be questioned regarding an unrelated crime. That’s when investigators used fancy detective work to get a sample of his DNA.
King City Police Captain Keith Boyd said, “And our break ultimately came during this pandemic due to restrictions imposed as part of the shelter in place.”
When 28-year-old Leonardo Ramirez showed up at King City P.D. he was wearing a face mask as required during this pandemic. Detectives offered Ramirez a new mask which he accepted.
Detectives then sent the used one to the Department of Justice for DNA analysis.
Captain Boyd explained, “And subsequent to that analysis we were able to obtain a positive match from the sample in that mask and the sample initially obtained during the investigation two years ago.”
Earlier this year, detectives identified Ramirez as the prime suspect in the rape of a young girl on Pearl Street more than 2 years ago. But they needed his DNA and the COVID pandemic offered an opportunity.
“The benefit that was brought forward by COVID to help us solve this crime,” Captain Boyd said. “We had access to a sample and a mask.”
Not only do police say they have the suspect’s DNA but they also have a confession. Police said, when questioned by investigators, Leonardo Ramirez confessed to the alleged crime.