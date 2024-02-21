Fatal Medford laundromat shooting suspect arraigned in court

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man charged with murder after allegedly shooting another man dead at Weldon’s laundromat in East Medford was arraigned in court Tuesday (2/20/2024).

Last month in January 2024, 18-year-old Jesus Armando Pena Jr. was taken into custody after allegedly fleeing the scene that left 51-year-old Justin Keaton dead. Police conducted a multi-day man hunt that ended with his peaceful surrender near Rogue River and Grants Pass.

At the same time, Pena Jr. had warrants for his arrest after escaping Oregon Youth Authority custody.

Pena junior pleaded not guilty. He is scheduled for a pre-trial on April 1st, 2024.

