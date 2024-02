ASHLAND, Ore. — High winds caused some problems at the Mt. Ashland Ski Area over Presidents Day weekend. Saturday’s fireworks and the Torch Light parade had to be canceled.

On Monday after delaying their opening, the ski area decided to cancel the opening altogether because of that same wind.

The good news however, the ski area says the storms are bringing even more snow to its base.

