Grants Pass shooting under investigation

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Investigators are remaining tight-lipped about a shooting that injured two people early Tuesday morning.
Oregon State Police said at about 12:30 a.m. on May 5, numerous law enforcement agencies responded to the 3900 block of Foothills Boulevard in Grants Pass after someone reported being shot.
According to OSP, there were four people inside a vehicle at the time of the shooting. Two of them were taken to the hospital with serious gunshot wounds.
OSP is still investigating the shooting and they haven’t released any more information. However, they did say the shooting suspect has not been found and doesn’t pose a threat to the community.
This article has been updated to correct information regarding the status of the suspect involved.