JCSO SWAT called to armed barricaded domestic assault suspect on Table Rock Rd.

Update (07-07-22 8:14 a.m.) – Jackson County Roads announced a closure on Table Rock Road between Vilas Road and East Gregory Road. Use alternate routes and expect delays in the general area.

Update (07-07-22, 8:09 a.m.) – Jackson County deputies reported shots fired, saying they have deployed non-lethal gas. Table Rock is closed from Orr Drive to Gibbon Road while the scene is active.

Original story: CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, Crisis Negotiators Team and detectives were called out early Thursday morning for reports of an armed suspect after an apparent domestic assault.

JCSO responded to the 6000 block of Table Rock Road where the suspect was barricaded after being called to the scene at 2:27 a.m.

According to deputies, the suspect has prior assaults on the same victim.

SWAT and negotiators deployed multiple flash-bang devices in an attempt to make the suspect give themselves up.

In an abundance of caution, neighboring residences were been evacuated.

The sheriff’s office asked the public to avoid the area of Table Rock Road while the situation is ongoing.