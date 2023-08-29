Josephine County prepares for looting in fire evacuation zones

MEDFORD, Ore. – As fire evacuations continue in Josephine County and other parts of the region, some people are concerned about leaving their property unprotected.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office tells us that looting in fire season is all too common.

And we’re already seeing it happen in some areas.

Just last week Thursday, the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in Gasquet for exactly that.

They were spotted on highway 199 by law enforcement and arrested with a firearm, narcotics and stolen property found in their vehicle.

In Josephine County, the sheriff’s office tells me that they have a strict ‘no- nonsense’ policy on looting.

Sheriff Dave Daniel at the JOCO Sheriff’s Office said, “we have staffed it with deputies and forest service is also patrolling those areas and that portion of the highway. So, there is law enforcement presence. I can tell the bad actors if they want to play stupid games, I got some stupid prizes for them.”

The agency also tells us that ODOT is set up along highway 199 at O’Brien and Lone Mountain Road, checking the ID’s of people who drive through.

But they emphasize that if you are evacuating, you should bring important items and documents in case of fire damage or looters.

There will be a public county meeting held tonight at Illinois Valley High School.

It begins at 6 p.m. with more information about the fire.