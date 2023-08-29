Church owned thrift store has ‘fire sale’ in September

MEDFORD, Ore – A thrift store owned by a church group in Klamath Falls is selling a lot of their items by the bag at a discount.

The Klamath Falls Gospel Mission Thrift Store building was badly damaged by the fire in May.

Police say an arsonist started the fire.

To repair it, they have to empty it out completely.

Next month, they will start selling whatever you can fit in their bags for five dollars.

Furniture and housewares are discounted.

This sale will take place on every Friday and Saturday, 9a.m. to 4 p.m. for all of September.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.