Klamath County murder suspect arrested

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A murder suspect is behind bars for allegedly killing a man in Klamath County.

Investigators said on Tuesday, December 7, deputies made a welfare check at a lot on Skamania Drive near Sprague River. When they arrived, they found 38-year-old Dustin Luke Hudson dead inside a travel trailer.

On December 9, 36-year-old Amy Lee Smith reportedly admitted to shooting Hudson while he slept on the morning of December 6.

Smith is currently behind bars in the Klamath County Jail on numerous charges including murder, felon in possession of a weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon.

No further details were provided by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office.