Man convicted of killing his estranged wife sentenced in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – Five years after Central Point mother of four Tammy Hicks was killed, her estranged husband is heading to prison.

Police in June of 2018 said that neighbors called 911 after they heard screaming and a loud popping noise coming from a trailer in the 3100 block of McMartin Lane.

When emergency crews arrived, the trailer was fully engulfed in flames. 49-year-old Tammy Hicks was still inside. An autopsy called her death a homicide saying she died from strangulation. Her estranged husband Kevin Hicks Sr. was arrested at the scene.

During Kevin Hick Sr.’s trial he said, “I killed my wife and I set my trailer on fire to kill myself that’s why my voice is all raspy, and I wasn’t man enough to say that I did it and maybe I need to pay for what I did.”

Last week, a Jackson County jury found Kevin Dean Hicks Sr. guilty of second-degree murder, second-degree abuse of a corpse, and first-degree arson.

On Wednesday, January 18, Hicks was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 25 years.