Oregon AG Ellen Rosenblum visits Rogue Valley, speaks at CASA event

Posted by Zack Larsen January 18, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore.- Oregon’s attorney general was at an event held by CASA of Jackson County Wednesday.

CASA hosted its annual ‘I am for the Child’ luncheon.

Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum spoke at the event.

We caught up with her to talk about Measure 114.

In December, Oregon’s supreme court said it won’t intervene after a Harney County judge temporarily blocked it.

But her office is petitioning.

“We are asking the supreme court to take up his ruling,” Rosenblum said. “We believe his ruling is not correct. We believe he is making policy type rulings, and not legal rulings. And if he was making legal rulings, we would prevail.”

She believes the full provisions of the voter-passed measure will go in to effect, but it may take some time.

