Man sentenced for Klamath County kidnappings

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A man was sentenced for his involvement in multiple Klamath County kidnappings.

On September 16, 2020, Elliot Donald Parker barricaded himself inside a Klamath Falls home after fleeing from police on a motorcycle. Eventually, a SWAT team was deployed and Parker was taken into custody without further incident.

Police said Parker was involved in a kidnapping with co-conspirator Harland Joseph Wright, who was already in jail when Parker was arrested. The pair was accused not only of the kidnapping, but also the killing and mutilation of the victim’s dog.

Klamath Falls Police Department said as they continued the investigation, they uncovered evidence that pointed to “horrific acts” committed by Wright and Parker.

In a November 5, 2020, press release, the department alleged Wright and Parker physically assaulted a victim for an “extended period of time” before the victim was forced to strip naked and climb into a box. The victim was reportedly taken to a different location where he was tortured and forced to remove his own finger as a gun was held to his head. The whole incident reportedly lasted for about three hours.

Court documents show that on April 21, 2022, Parker pleaded “no contest” to kidnapping, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, animal abuse, and menacing. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Harland Joseph Wright was found guilty on similar charges last year. He was sentenced to over 10 years in prison.