S. Oregon police warn about ‘suspicious’ door-to-door salespeople

SOUTHERN OREGON – Police are warning the public after a series of reportedly aggressive door-to-door sales.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said over the last couple of days, deputies have received several reports of door-to-door salespeople selling “aromatherapy/air purifier/diffuser products.”

In some of the reports, the alleged salesperson pushed their way into the home after a person said they weren’t interested in their product.

DCSO said the salesperson is usually a woman who, at first glance, appears to be alone. But she eventually gets into a vehicle, described as either a gray Chevy Suburban or white Ford Explorer, occupied by two men.

According to deputies, the legitimacy of the salespersons is unclear but their tactics are suspicious.

DCSO provided the following tips to stay safe when a stranger shows up at your doorstep:

Use peep-holes to determine who is at your door, and keep your porch light on in the evening.

Refuse to open the door to anyone you don’t know or aren’t comfortable with.

Talk to sales people through the door and let them know you aren’t interested. Most products being sold door-to-door can be obtained by contacting the company directly.

Never give door-to-door salespeople personal information or disclose that you are home alone.

Utilize “No Soliciting” signs near your door.

If you suspect a door-to-door-salesperson is not legitimate, take note of details you can observe without opening your door, such as the person’s personal appearance including height, approximate weight, hair and eye color, clothing description, and description of a vehicle if applicable.

Contact your neighbors and put them on alert!

Report suspicious persons or activities to your local law enforcement.