Medford police investigate separate weekend stabbing cases

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police are investigating two separate, unrelated stabbing incidents.

On the morning of Sunday, February 26, there was a reported stabbing in the area of South Central Avenue and Boyd Street. When officers arrived, they found several bystanders taking care of a victim who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Haley Marie Oilar, was arrested at the scene for unlawful use of a weapon.

The next night, two people were stabbed near the 9th Street footbridge over Bear Creek. They were both hospitalized and later released. The 16-year-old female suspect was found a few blocks away and arrested for assault. Because the suspect is a juvenile, police did not release her name.

MPD said the investigations into the unrelated stabbings are ongoing.