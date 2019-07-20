New charges filed against Idaho men who crashed plane in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore.– New felony charges are being added to the two Idaho men who survived a private plane crash in Medford early June.
Pilot Mathew William Thompson, 38, and passenger Zachary Wayne Moore, 34, crashed the plane in an east Medford neighborhood on June 8. The two survived with minor injuries but ultimately were charged with felony drug trafficking. Court documents accuse the two of attempting to traffick marijuana – specifically hashish oil.
Soon after their court hearing, both men were released from the Jackson County Jail. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Moore was released on June 10 due to capacity restrictions and Thompson’s $50,000 bail was posted on June 12.
However, on July 10, a new federal charge was added in Medford. The U.S. Attorney’s Office charged Thompson with possession with intent to distribute and operating an unregistered aircraft. The new charge alleges Thompson knew he was operating an aircraft that wasn’t registered or he did not have proper authorization to operate the aircraft during a period of time after a transfer of ownership.
Back in Idaho, soon after the crash occurred in Medford, Boise police were notified by residents in the North End neighborhood of the city that there appeared to be illicit drug activity happening in a home.
On June 12, the same day Thompson was bailed out, officers raided the home and found what appeared to be a drug manufacturing operation. It was later revealed the house belonged to Thompson and Moore.
Felony warrants were issued and on Wednesday, July 17, Thompson was arrested by Boise Police officers and members of the United States Marshall’s Task Force. On Friday, Moore was located by federal officials and arrested. The two were both charged with felony drug manufacturing.
According to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, as of right now, charges will be separated by state. No word if either of the men will be extradited to Oregon to faces their charges in the state.
