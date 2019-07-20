Ashland set to run through wildfire evacuation drill

ASHLAND, Ore.– An Ashland neighborhood will evacuate Saturday morning to ensure residents and first responders are ready if a real emergency strikes.
The drill will be the first in more than 8 years. Letters were sent to residents this week and around 60 households volunteered to participate.
The scenario is a wildfire making its way towards the city.
“Our primary focus is going to be on life safety which then falls back onto evacuation,” said Chief David Shepherd. “Aas the incident evolves, that we are doing everything that we can possibly do to protect lives and stabilize the incident.”
Chief Shepherd says drills help them focus on perfecting their response if a fire were to actually happen.
The drill will take place Saturday morning between 9 and 11.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.