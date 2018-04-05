Police see pattern in string of armed robberies

Medford, Ore. — We’re only about a quarter of the way through with 2018 – and already, Medford Police is dealing with its third knife-point robbery. MPD said the three cases could be the work of the the same suspect or suspects, and they’re on the loose.
“He presented a note, displayed the knife, and the clerk complied, gave money and he left. He was pretty much in and out. Just that fast,” said Lieutenant Mike Budreau.
Crown Market on Progress Drive is the third knife-point robbery in Medford in the past three months. Police said this type of activity is unusual for Medford.
“We’re keeping an open mind, but the fact that we have – say three within about the past six weeks, leads us to believe we’re probably dealing with the same suspect, at least on a couple of them,” Lt. Budreau said.
The first knife-point robbery was at the Peach Street market in early February, and the Woodland Heights market was also robbed last weekend.
“Whenever you look at a crime, you look at the mo and they tend to stay to the same type of behavior, the same type of knife, the same type of clothing, maybe even the way they conduct the robbery,” Lt. Budreau said.
All convenience stores.
“They probably have enough cash to get them what they want which we’ve seen in the past is used for something like drugs to get their drug fix,” Lt. Budreau said.
All suspects using a knife.
“When we see a knife, all at convenience stores – that really sticks out. That’s unusual,” Lt. Budreau said.
The concern now – it could happen again and soon.
“You never know what these people are capable of,” Lt. Budreau said.
MPD is continuing to investigate all three cases, but no arrests have been made. If you have any information, you are asked to call dispatch at 541-770-4784.