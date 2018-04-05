Medford Comic Con returns for 4th year

Medford, Ore. — Two days full of art, science fiction, cosplay and more – that’s what’s in store at Medford Comic Con 2018.
Organizers announced the line up Thursday. The event is happening April 28 and 29 in downtown Medford. It’s free and family-friendly. This year’s event will have more than 70 vendors – featuring local art, rare comic books, and cosplay props.
There will also be activities like drone racing, and cosplay karaoke. JCLS will offer a commemorative library card with a superhero theme to celebrate the fourth annual event.
